Bed Bath & Beyond Exec ID’d As Man Who Jumped To His Death From 18th Floor Of Manhattan Tower

Joe Lombardi
Gustavo Arnal, the CFO of Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Gustavo Arnal, the CFO of Bed, Bath & Beyond. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Gustavo Arnal

An executive at Bed Bath & Beyond has been identified as the man who jumped 18 stories to his death at the so-called "Jenga" tower in New York City on Friday, Sept. 2, according to multiple reports.

Gustavo Arnal, age 52, was the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Calls reporting a jumper came around 12:30 p.m. from the 60-story building's location in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street, according to the Daily Mail.

Messages left with Bed Bath & Bed and Arnal’s family on Saturday, Sept. 3 were not immediately returned, the New York Post said.

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond dropped sharply last week after the company announced a restructuring plan that it said would result in the closure of "150 lower-producing stores." Bed Bath & Beyond now has about 900 stores, including those scheduled to be closed.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond as CFO in May 2020, moving from  CNBC has beauty conglomerate Avon, where he was the company's head of finance. 

