Baby Boom: Man Pleads Guilty For New England Gender Reveal Explosion Heard Miles Away

An explosive incident in New England ended with a fizzle as an area man can avoid most of a fine after admitting to igniting a blast that shook the ground for miles at a gender reveal party.

Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after setting off 80 pounds of the explosive Tannerite and blue chalk in an area quarry setting off an explosion that could be felt all the way to Massachusetts.

As part of the plea agreement, Spinelli was fined $620, officials said, $500 of which will be suspended if he stays out of trouble for the next 12 months.

In April, police in Kingston received reports of a loud explosion coming from Torromeo Industries in Kingston, located on Dorre Road, where there was a gender reveal party with explosives. Nearby neighbors reportedly felt their homes shaking by the biggest of the explosions, which reverberated for more than 15 miles.

No injuries were reported.

“Based on the facts, at the conclusion of the investigation, we feel that the charge and the disposition were appropriate,” Kingston police said in a statement. “We are very thankful no one was injured during the gender reveal incident and sympathetic to the fact it startled the community.”

