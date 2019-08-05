Contact Us
Automaker Adds Rear-Door Alert To Prevent Hot Car Deaths Of Children

Zak Failla
Nissan is adding a "Rear Door Alert" to its models to prevent the death of children left in hot cars.
Following the deaths of twins from the area who were left in a hot car eight hours in New York City, a prominent American automaker is introducing new technology to prevent more tragedies.

Nissan is looking to introduce a “rear door alert” that could help save the life of a child left inside a hot vehicle, which would provide a warning sound that is now standard on 10 of its 2019 models, with that tech expected to be expanded.

Last year, there were 52 deaths that were reportedly related to children left in hot vehicles.

According to the company, the rear door alert technology will monitor switches in the rear door before and after a trip. If the door had been opened to place a child inside, at the end of the trip, drivers will be issued a warning in their center dash cautioning motorists to check the back seat for potential children.

If the driver is to walk away from the vehicle without checking the back seat, they will then be alerted. Other car companies are expected to introduce similar technology into upcoming vehicle models. Nissan said the company plans to have the rear door alert as a standard feature on all four-door models no later than 2022.

