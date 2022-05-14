At Least Eight Dead After Mass Shooting At Upstate NY Supermarket

At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a supermarket in upstate New York, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The shooter is in custody, the Buffalo Police Department announced on Twitter. The suspect's identity has not been released and police have not released any information on a possible motive.

According to NBC New York, citing sources, the shooter, wearing military-style gear or body armor, entered the market carrying a rifle.

"I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials."

