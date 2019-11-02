Assistant Scoutmaster Sexually Abused Boy Multiple Times, Police Say

An assistant scoutmaster has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy multiple times in incidents that occurred both on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, police say.

According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, while acting in his capacity as an assistant scoutmaster for the Boys Scouts of America, sexually abused the boy on multiple occasions from January 2018 through Nov. 18, 2018.

The incidents took place during Boy Scout sanctioned retreats and meetings that occurred in Huntington (Suffolk County), Putnam Valley (Putnam County) and Bellmore (Nassau County).

On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., after an extensive investigation, Spohrer was located at his residence and placed under arrest without incident.

Spohrer has been charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 1 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone that feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911.

