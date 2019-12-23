Area Woman Stole $42K In Payments From Dead Mother, Comptroller Says

Contact Us
Zak Failla
A Pleasant Valley woman was sentenced for stealing nearly $42,000 from her dead mother's pension payments.
Nearly $42,000 has been recovered from a 63-year-old woman who allegedly stole it from her dead mother’s pension payments, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced.

Dutchess County resident Bonnie Robertson, 63, of Pleasant Valley, was sentenced to three years probation and agreed to pay full restitution after pleading guilty to petit larceny earlier this year, DiNapoli announced.

According to the Comptroller, Robertson failed to notify the New York State and Local Retirement System of her mother’s death and continued to fraudulently collect her mother’s pension payments, beginning in 2013.

She pleaded guilty to petit larceny in July in Stanford Town Court.

"This was an egregious act. Ms. Robertson kept her mother's death a secret to steal her pension. She was caught and now she must repay the $42,000 she stole from the state retirement system," DiNapoli said. "Thanks to Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady and the New York State Police for their work on this case."

