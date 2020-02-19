Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police: Request To Lower Music Led To Fatal Stabbing At Rockland Library
News

Area Woman One Of Two Killed After Car Plunges Off Ferry

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Miami Fire Rescue personnel search for a vehicle that fell off a ferry.
Miami Fire Rescue personnel search for a vehicle that fell off a ferry. Photo Credit: Miami Fire Rescue/Twitter

A Westchester woman has been identified as one of two women killed when a vehicle they were in plunged off a ferry in Miami, Florida.

Viviane Brahms, 75, of Harrison, was a passenger in a 2019 Mercedes Benz driven by Emma Afra, 63, that was using the Fisher Island Ferry around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, when it fell off the ferry near the Government Cut waterways, said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

According to investigators, after the vehicle fell off the ferry, a multi-agency search was conducted with divers working through the night to locate the vehicle, Zabaleta said.

The vehicle was located on late Tuesday with the two women inside, police said.

A medical examiner will determine the causes of death, Zabaleta said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials are conducting the investigation into how the vehicle fell off the ferry; with police investigating the deaths.

The ferry is used to shuttle residents and cars of exclusive Fisher Island to and from the mainland from a post near MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach.

The driver, Afra, lived on Fisher Island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.