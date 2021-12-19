Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
  Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
    Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
    North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Area Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Judith Arginsky
Judith Arginsky Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman has just won a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Judith Arginsky, who is from the Ulster County village of Ellenville, claimed the top prize in the lottery's Word Cashword scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Friday, Dec. 17.

The ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, located at 99 South Main St. in Ellenville.

Arginsky received her prize as a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

