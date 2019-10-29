Contact Us
News

Area Police Officer Receives State Safety Award

Kathy Reakes
Sgt. William Ruger and Commissioner & Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder.
Sgt. William Ruger and Commissioner & Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

New Windsor Police Sergeant William Ruger was recently awarded the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Award for 2019 for his leadership within the police department.

Ruger, the grant project director of the Police Traffic Services grant, was recognized for his effective use of state grant funds in increasing motorist awareness of vehicle and traffic laws and for reducing personal injury motor vehicle crashes in New Windsor by 21 percent over the past year, said New Windsor Deputy Chief Of Polie Michael Farbent.

He was also recognized for his use of funding to conduct nighttime traffic checkpoints to enforce and educate motorists in the area of child passenger safety, Farbent said.

During just two of these nighttime traffic checkpoints conducted in 2019, more than 45 child restraint violations were observed by Officers and enforcement action was taken, he added.

The award is presented annually to an individual and their organization for having made efficient use of public resources and for producing programs promoting traffic safety.

