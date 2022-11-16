Area Man Shot In Face After Attempting To Rob Man At Gunpoint, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was shot in the face after allegedly breaking into an apartment and attempting to rob the resident at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at 464 Main St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Police responded to the apartment after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot. As responding officers entered the hallway leading to the apartment they found a 46-year-old city of Poughkeepsie man waiting for them with an unloaded handgun on a table, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Inside the apartment, officers found a 39-year-old city of Poughkeepsie resident on the floor suffering from a single gunshot wound to his face with the bullet exiting out of his neck, Clark said.

Clark said the wounded man was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, although the wound was not considered life-threatening as the victim suffered only soft tissue damage from the bullet.

The victim was brought to police headquarters for an interview during which he told detectives he was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by the suspect pointing a gun at his face and demanding money, Clark said.

The victim told investigators he was “scared to death and thought I was going to be shot," and that he grabbed the gun and a struggle took place during which time the gun went off, striking the suspect, he added.

The victim was released without charges, police said.

The suspect left Westchester Medical Center, his whereabouts are unknown, and the investigation into this incident is continuing, Clark said.

