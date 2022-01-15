Contact Us
Area Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Motivated Home Invasion

Zak Failla
A White Plains man will spend 10 years in prison for a sexually motivated home invasion. Photo Credit: bop.gov

A felony offender from Westchester who exposed himself to a woman and demanded she perform a sexual act on him will spend time in prison, the District Attorney announced.

White Plains resident Derrick Toone, age 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to violently forcing himself onto a woman in her White Plains residence.

Specifically, Toone pleaded guilty to burglary as a sexually motivated felony and attempted criminal sexual act, both felonies.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Toone, a second violent felony offender, will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Rocah said that at approximately 1 p.m. on March 10, 2021, the woman was entering her apartment in White Plains when Toone, who was unknown to her, approached her from behind, placed her into a chokehold, and pushed her into her home.

Once inside, Toone threatened to kill the woman, exposed himself by dropping his pants, and demanded the victim perform oral sex on him.

The victim was able to escape her apartment and called the White Plains Police Department as Toone fled the scene, but was arrested by investigators later that day. 

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, the woman said that Toone is "evil and a danger to women, you are a true sexual predator ... Today, I’m not standing here just for myself. I’m standing here for all the women that don’t or can’t, because of fear.” 

