Area Man Sentenced To Prison For Forcing Teen To Perform Oral Sex

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison for forcing a teen to perform oral sex at gunpoint in a Northern Westchester County parking lot.

Orange County resident Christopher Daqui, age 32, of Walden, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 8, to nine years in state prison with 20 years post-release supervision, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Rocah said that on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, around 11:30 p.m., Daqui, pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and forced the minor victim, who was a stranger, to perform oral sex on him in a secluded parking lot on South Highland Avenue in Ossining.

The victim reported the incident to the police shortly thereafter.

The Montgomery Town Police arrested Daqui at his home on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, following an investigation by the Ossining Police Department, with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, Rocah said.

In September, Daqui pled guilty to committing a first-degree criminal sexual act, a violent felony.

In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender upon completing his prison sentence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.