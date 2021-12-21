Area Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Sex Crimes

An area man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with sex crimes he committed against a child.

Orange County resident Robert Youngs, age 36, of Circleville, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Youngs pleaded guilty in July to felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, and several counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

At the time Youngs pleaded guilty, he admitted that between June 2014 and April 2015 he engaged in two or more acts of sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old, the DA's Office said.

He also admitted:

Possessing a computer file of a child younger than 16 engaging in a sexual performance,

Directing or promoting a performance of a child less than 17 years old that included sexual contact,

Inducing a child less than 17 to engage in a sexual performance, which he photographed.

“Society must protect itself from any offender who targets children for sexual abuse,” said Hoovler. “Even 15 years from now, the Parole Board should be wary of any decision that might lead to the release of this defendant."

