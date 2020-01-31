Area Man Sentenced For Promoting Images Of Child Sex Abuse

A 62-year-old area man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being busted with hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dutchess County resident Mark Joppa, who was found in possession of more than 700,000 illicit images and videos of underaged children being sexually abused, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to Dutchess County Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Richards.

The images were reportedly discovered by the New York State Police’s computer forensic lab.

Joppa, of Beekman, pleaded guilty in December last year to three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, felonies. He was initially arrested on Dec. 6, 2018.

In addition to his sentence, Joppa will also serve 10 years of post-release supervision and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.