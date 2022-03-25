Area Man Sentenced For Fatal Shooting Of Roommate

A Westchester man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for fatally shooting his roommate during an argument, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon resident Akeem Palmer, age 25, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, in connection to the 2020 shooting of his roommate.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on April 26, 2020, Palmer shot 23-year-old Ryan Solomon during an argument in the apartment they shared on South Third Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Solomon was transported to the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx following the shooting, where he was later pronounced dead.

Palmer was arrested by investigators from the Mount Vernon Police Department on the same day as the shooting.

