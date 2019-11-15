Area Man High On Drugs Crashes Into Storefront, Police Say

A 40-year-old man has been charged with DWI/Drugs after crashing his vehicle in a storefront earlier in the week.

Orange County resident David A. Bergsma, of Wallkill, was arrested for the crash that took place around 11:40 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on North Road, in Poughkeepsie, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Michael O'Dowd.

When police arrived on the scene, town police found that Bergsma, driving a 2005 Ford F-350 had crashed into a parked box truck and then continued into the West side of the building, O'Dowd said.

A man was allegedly high on drugs when he crashed into a pharmacy.

A police investigation found that Bergsma was operating the vehicle while in an impaired condition, by use of a drug, he added.

Bergsma did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

He was charged with DWI/Drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, as well as a violation of an ignition interlock device restriction.

Bergsma was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

The business was inspected by the Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department and was deemed to be safe; however, the business was closed to the public for the remainder of the day.

Inside the building following the crash.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police were assisted by the Fairview Fire District, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department.

