Area Man Charged With Using Knife During Domestic Incident, Police Say

A man from the region was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic violence incident.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Monticello.

Anthony Ronald Torre, age 30, of Monticello was arrested by Monticello Police after police responded to the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex for a dispute that involved a Kabar-style knife, said Lt. Mark Johnston of the Monticello Police.

Johnstone said that during the dispute Torre had choked and then placed the knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman.

Torre had also used the knife to strike and destroy various properties inside the residence belonging to the victim, Johnstone said.

Torre had fled the residence prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Police spotted Torre inside a convenience store on Forestburgh Road. As he left the store he saw the officer with a weapon drawn approaching him, police said.

Torre pulled the knife from inside his jacket and threw it down. He was ordered down to the ground and then taken into custody without further incident, Johnstone added.

Torre was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

He was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 cash, $100,000 bail bond, or $200,000 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

Torre is currently on parole for a prior conviction of attempted robbery and has additionally been charged with violation of parole.

