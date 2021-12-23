Area Man Charged With Murder-Arson After Intentionally Setting Fatal Fire, Officials Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with allegedly intentionally starting a fire at a home with people sleeping inside, killing one person.

Orange County resident Ryan Veloce, age 32, of Montgomery, was charged with murder and arson on Friday, Dec. 16, in connection with the Thursday, June 10 crime, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

It is alleged that after Veloce had slept overnight at the home of Kevin Horan, age 45, located at 22 Barron Road, in the Town of Montgomery, for two nights when he intentionally killed Horan by setting fire to the residence while he and two other occupants slept, the DA's Office said.

Veloce allegedly set fire to the house by igniting a flammable liquid that he poured on the floor of the bedroom where he had been sleeping, officials said.

He then left the home with the three people still sleeping, officials said.

Horan was rescued by firefighters in the living room of the home and administered medical aid, including CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was later determined that he died of smoke inhalation.

The two other occupants were able to escape through a window.

Veloce remains remanded in the Orange County Jail without bail, pending his arraignment in Orange County Court on the indictment.

Chief John Hank of the Town of Montgomery Police Department said, “The hard work and dedication of all the involved agencies made it possible to seek justice for the victim and his family. This horrible act shocks the consciousness of all involved."

