Area Man Charged For Fatal Hit-Run Crash

Kathy Reakes
Hudson Valley man arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a woman and then fleeing the scene. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police have arrested a Hudson Valley man who allegedly struck and killed a 76-year-old woman in New York City and then fled the scene.

Orange County resident Vincent Francis, age 62, of Monroe, was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 in connection with the crash, said the NYPD.

The crash took place in Co-op City in the Bronx on Tuesday, March 7 when Francis was driving a dump truck south on the Hutchinson River Parkway East when he made a left turn onto Einstein Loop and struck Lola Blair while she was crossing the roadway, NYPD said. 

Francis then fled the scene, police said.

Blair was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Francis was charged with:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
  • failure to yield to a pedestrian
  • Failure to use due care

