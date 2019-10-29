Area Man Caught On Nanny Cam Taking Sexual Photos Of Child

A man with a residence in Northern Westchester is behind bars after allegedly being caught on a “nanny cam” attempting to take inappropriate photos of a minor.

John Passaretti, 50, who lives in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Pleasantville, has been arraigned on charges related in his attempt to take a sexually explicit photo of a child, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said.

Scarpino said that Passaretti was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, by police in Port Chester with an assist from Pleasantville police officers. The arrest came following a complaint that was made claiming that Passaretti may have photographed a young child in a sexual way.

According to the complaint, the incident was captured on a home video camera system, sometimes referred to as a “nanny cam.” Westchester County DA’s Criminal Investigators aided in the investigation.

Passaretti was arraigned in the Village of Port Chester Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, a felony. He was remanded into custody following his court appearance.

