Area Man Accused Of Raping Minor Several Times, Police Say

A 58-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor several times.

Robert T. Bruno, of Newburgh, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4, by Saugerties Police and charged with four counts of second-degree rape, criminal sex act, and third-degree rape, all felonies, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Bruno's arrest stems from an investigation after a report was made accusing him of having sexual intercourse with a minor, Sinagra said.

Following his arrest, Bruno was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash/$100,000.00 bond.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

