Area HS Basketball Coach Placed On Leave After Admitting To Collecting $17K For False Injuries

An MTA bus driver who lives in Northern Westchester and who worked as a high school basketball coach in Putnam County admitted to collecting workers comp benefits while still maintaining his job on the court, despite being uninjured.

Tyrone Searight, 49, of Peekskill, who coaches in the Haldane Central School District, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he claimed to be injured in 2016, forcing him out of his job as a bus driver.

Despite being allegedly injured, Searight was caught by investigators continuing to coach at Haldane, all while collecting nearly $17,000 in workers' compensation, according to the Inspector General’s Office.

In surveillance video Searight could reportedly be seen running, bending, squatting and being boisterous on the court, though he continued to collect unemployment between December 2016 and May 2017.

Searight pleaded guilty in Ramapo Justice Court and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and already paid full restitution of $16,912,92 to the MTA.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Haldane Athletic Director Chris Salumn said in a letter to parents that Searight is taking a leave of absence and that his status with the team will be evaluated when the legal matter is resolved. He has also been fired from the MTA Bus Company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.