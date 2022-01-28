Area Heroin Dealer Sentenced On Drug, Weapon Charges

A felon with multiple previous narcotics arrests will spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug and weapon charges.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, Jan. 27 that Mahopac resident Kyle Novotny has been sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by two years of post-release supervision following his guilty plea in December.

Specifically, Novotny pleaded guilty to:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Tendy said that Novotny drove to a location in the Town of Somers and sold heroin to an undercover member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit who had been investigating his alleged criminal activities.

Following the undercover sale, a warrant was secured for Novotny, who was taken into custody inside his Mahopac home on Nov. 4, 2020, where investigators seized an unregistered and loaded Glock 44 handgun, which Novotny readily admitted was his.

Novotny pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2021, and was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice Anthony Mole on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

