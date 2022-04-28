Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By County
News

Area Health Department To Offer Minnows To Reduce Mosquitos In Backyards

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mosquito
Mosquito Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Alvesgaspar

In an effort to keep mosquito populations low in residents' backyards, the Westchester County Department of Health will soon start giving away minnows to put in residential ponds.

Officials announced that the minnows will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at the  Westchester County Airport, located at 2 Loop Road in West Harrison.

The county said minnows eat mosquito larvae.

"With their hearty appetites, this baitfish can keep mosquitos from breeding in your pond and biting you in your own backyard," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

Those who want to pick up the fish should bring a bucket or a pail, officials said. The minnows will be distributed in plastic bags.

Residents should bring the fish straight home and immediately release them into ponds that have at least eight inches of water. They will not be needed in pnds that already have fish, officials said.

Officials said residents who don't have ponds can still make an effort to keep the mosquito population down by draining buckets, pails and other items that collect standing water after it rains.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.