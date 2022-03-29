Area Drug Dealer Caught With Cocaine In His Shoe Sentenced, DA Says

A man from the region with a pair of prior violent felony convictions is heading back to prison after being busted with an unlawfully loaded handgun and cocaine in a shoe left behind the scene of the crime as he fled from police, the District Attorney announced.

Sullivan County resident Sequan Lewis, age 32, of Monticello, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty during a felony jury trial for narcotics and weapons possession in Orange County.

Specifically, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said that on Monday, Feb. 14, Lewis pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon before his sentencing, which was announced on Monday, March 28.

Hoovler said that on Sept. 4, 2020, law enforcement officers in Orange County were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug dealer when they saw a car containing Lewis pull up to where the target of their investigation was parked.

The police officers observed Lewis enter that person’s car and then return to the car he had arrived in, prosecutors said. City of Middletown police officers and URGENT followed the car with Lewis in it, which eventually stopped in the City of Middletown.

Police approached the car and recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol during the subsequent stop, authorities said.

During that time, Lewis ran away, inadvertently leaving one of his shoes behind, Hoovler said. Officers arrested Lewis and recovered the shoe, which contained approximately 6.5 grams of cocaine.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Lewis also admitted to possessing the loaded pistol as well as the narcotics, which he intended on selling.

Agencies involved in the investigation include:

Officers from the City of Middletown Police Department;

Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement and Narcotics Team “URGENT;”

Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Hoovler said that at his sentencing, prosecutors noted that Lewis has two prior violent felony convictions which subjected him to enhanced sentencing, leading to the lengthy prison term.

In addition to the 15 years in state prison, Lewis was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

“I hope that this fifteen-year state prison sentence will deter others who might be tempted to become involved in narcotics and illegal weapons possession as this defendant did,” Hoovler said. “We have seen time and time again that illegal guns are invariably around those who deal in illegal narcotics.

“(Lewis’) past violent behavior and narcotics and weapons possession render him a threat to the community,” he continued. "Life is too precious to waste in state prison because you cannot stay away from guns and drugs.”

