Area Attorney Sentenced For Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old

A criminal defense attorney will spend time behind bars after admitting to driving drunk in Northern Westchester and crashing head-on into a vehicle, killing a 22-year-old man, authorities announced.

Robert Schuster, age 53, of Bedford, has been sentenced to a term of between two and six years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for his role in the fatal crash that took the life of Mount Kisco resident Diego Trejo in December 2019.

The Westchester DA’s Office had requested that the court impose a sentence of 5 to 15 years in state prison

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on Dec. 16, 2019, Schuster was driving his BMW 750 on Route 172 near Darlington Road in Bedford after leaving a holiday party.

While driving, he crossed over the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Trejo’s vehicle head-on.

Trejo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Schuster was hospitalized with injuries before turning himself into police custody in Bedford.

“This senseless tragedy caused by a former attorney with a prior conviction for drunk driving who once again chose to disregard the law and drive while drunk cut short the life of a 22-year-old young man,” Rocah said in a statement. “My office will aggressively prosecute drivers whose reckless behavior causes these kinds of physical and emotional tragedies for families.”

