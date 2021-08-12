Area Attorney Admits To Driving Drunk In Crash Killing 22-Year-Old

A criminal defense attorney will spend time behind bars after admitting to driving drunk in Northern Westchester and crashing head-on into a vehicle, killing a 22-year-old man, the county District Attorney’s Office announced.

Robert Schuster, age 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide this week for his role in the fatal crash that took the life of Mount Kisco resident Diego Trejo in December 2019.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on Dec. 16, 2019, Schuster was driving his BMW 750 on Route 172 near Darlington Road in Bedford after leaving a holiday party. While driving, he crossed over the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Trejo’s vehicle head-on.

Trejo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Schuster was hospitalized with injuries before turning himself into police custody in Bedford.

“Robert Schuster’s decision to drive his car while drunk displayed a blatant disregard for human life and safety that ultimately led to the tragic death of an innocent young man,” Rocah said.

“Drunk drivers put their own lives and those of everyone in our community at risk, and our Office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases to help ensure the safety of our streets.”

When he is sentenced, Schuster will face a minimum sentence of one to three years to a maximum of eight to 25 years in state prison. No return court date has been announced.

