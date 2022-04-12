Anti-Violence Rally Held In Hudson Valley After Cheerleader's Death

It was a sea of pink and white balloons in downtown Mount Vernon as hundreds showed up to celebrate the life of 16-year-old Kayla Green, who was fatally stabbed during a victory parade for the high school’s basketball championship.

The city held an anti-gun rally and separate vigil on Monday, April 11 in the wake of the fatal incident on Friday, April 8 that left the popular cheer captain dead.

Green was critically stabbed by a 15-year-old assailant during the parade celebrating the Mount Vernon High School basketball team’s state championship shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

She was treated and transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she died en route.

On April 11, the city held a pair of events in the wake of the shooting, including a “Walk for Kayla” anti-violence rally that stepped off Mount Vernon City Hall at approximately 4:30 p.m., followed by a special rally in Green’s honor featuring pink and white decor, and balloons which were sent to the heavens.

“Yesterday, we were honored to be a part of the celebration of life for Kayla Green. We mourn and pray for her family and friends and the City of Mount Vernon,” Mount Vernon officials stated. “We ask our city to come together to help keep the peace.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton, and other top officials were all on hand at the event on Monday night.

"The mental emotional and spiritual health of our community especially of our children must be the priority and we must come together,” the mayor said. "As a community, our common unity must be the safety and healthy development of our young people.

The Mount Vernon Police Department was also on hand to make a call for safety in the city.

