AMBER Alert Update: 3-Year-Old Area Girl Found Safe; Suspect At Large

Update:

A 3-year-old Long Island girl has been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Friday morning, Sept. 6, but the search continues for her mother who is wanted in a shooting.

Patchita Tennant, 42, also known as Patricia, allegedly shot Andrew Mitchell, 42, during a domestic dispute at a home in Riverhead, and then left with their daughter, Vanessa.

Mitchell, who is expected to survive, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tennant has braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

The vehicle has been identified as a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with New York license plate number HUS7151.

Original report:

An AMBER Alert has been issued following what police say was a child abduction on Long Island.

The Southhampton Town Police Department activated the alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead at about 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The child, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell is a black girl, approximately 3 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2-foot-5 and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, black sneakers.

The suspect, Patchita Tennant also known as Patricia, is a black woman, approximately 42 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit traveling on Pleasure Drive.

The vehicle has been identified as a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with New York license plate number HUS7151.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.