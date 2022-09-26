Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

A woman has gone missing and authorities in New York are asking the public's help in locating her.

Northern Westchester County resident Michelle White is a 33-year-old missing vulnerable adult with a traumatic brain injury who may be in need of medical attention, New York State Police announced late Monday afternoon, Sept. 26.

She was last seen the town of Cortlandt on Gilbert Street at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

"Michelle was last seen wearing a purple shirt and a black face mask," state police said. "She may have traveled to the area of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx."

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

