Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

An alert was issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 13-year-old girl who may be a danger to herself.

In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Valerie Calderon, who was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 31 by friends and family members.

Calderon was described as being approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers.

Police noted that Calderon suffers from depression and has suicidal ideation.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or by calling 911.

