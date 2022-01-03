Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. Subpoenaed In NY AG Probe
News

Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Valerie Calderon
Valerie Calderon Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Seen her?

An alert was issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 13-year-old girl who may be a danger to herself.

In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Valerie Calderon, who was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 31 by friends and family members.

Calderon was described as being approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers.

Police noted that Calderon suffers from depression and has suicidal ideation.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or by calling 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.