Alert Issued For Scam Targeting Amazon Prime Subscribers

Scammers targeting Amazon Prime customers have been targeting consumers with the holidays approaching.

Area police departments have issued alerts cautioning Amazon Prime users that they’ve recently received reports from local residents who have been receiving phony calls from fraudsters stating that their accounts were having problems and memberships needed to be renewed.

According to reports, some customers have been defrauded out of tens of thousands of dollars after being scammed as part of the scheme.

“This is a social engineering phishing attempt to induce the target to hand over financial data or personal information,” the Yonkers Police Department posted on social media. “Residents and Community Members are reminded to NEVER engage in financial transactions with UNKNOWN people over the telephone, and to simply HANG-UP on these types of unsolicited calls.”

