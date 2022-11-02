Alert Issued For Possible Rabid Skunks In Hudson Valley Town

Residents in one Hudson Valley town are being warned that aggressive skunks have been seen in the area and may be rabid.

The incidents took place in Dutchess County in the area of Rochdale Road in the town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health.

The department said it is important not to approach or come in contact with wild animals.

"If you observe an aggressive or strange-acting skunk, take precautions to prevent contact with humans or pets," the department said.

If you or your pet have had contact with a skunk, the incident should be reported to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health as soon as possible at 845-486-3404 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on nights and weekends at 845-431-6465.

