Alert Issued For Missing Schizophrenic Man In Area

Robert Kobloth
Robert Kobloth Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Seen him?

An alert was issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 58-year-old man who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia.

In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Kobloth, who has been reported missing by friends and family after last being seen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Kobloth was described as being approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Kathy Lane wearing a bubble jacket and black sneakers.

Police noted that Kobloth is a schizophrenic in their alert. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or by calling 911.

