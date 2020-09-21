Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Woman

A 75-year-old woman has gone missing in Rockland County and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The woman, who suffers from dementia, was last seen leaving her home in Airmont in the area of Cragmere Road at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Ramapo Police said.

She is believed to be walking and the photo on the right, with the flannel shirt, shows the clothing she was wearing when she left the house, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

