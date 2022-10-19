Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Police are asking for help in the search for a missing woman from Northern Westchester.

Alexandra Pierrot, age 49, was last seen on Monday, July 11, leaving a group home in Mount Kisco on Grove Street, police said in an announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"Ms. Pierrot is a missing vulnerable adult," Westchester County Police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-864-7700.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.