Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic
Police are searching for a missing woman from Northern Westchester, Alexandra Pierrot, seen above.
Police are searching for a missing woman from Northern Westchester, Alexandra Pierrot, seen above.

Police are asking for help in the search for a missing woman from Northern Westchester. 

Alexandra Pierrot, age 49, was last seen on Monday, July 11, leaving a group home in Mount Kisco on Grove Street, police said in an announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"Ms. Pierrot is a missing vulnerable adult," Westchester County Police said in a tweet. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-864-7700.

