Alert Issued For Missing College Student With Ties To Hudson Valley

A teenage girl with ties to the Hudson Valley has been reported missing as an extensive search has been launched to track her down.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert for 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis, a college student from SUNY Buffalo who was first reported missing on Saturday, April 24.

Officials noted that Dennis may be up in the Buffalo area, or may travel to Yonkers.

The search for Dennis has made national headlines following her disappearance after last being seen at her residence hall at SUNY Buffalo. Niagara Falls State Park was the last place her cell phone was pinged.

“Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family,” SUNY Buffalo Police Chief Peter Carey said in a statement.

“Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found. Buffalo State remains in close consultation with and is supporting the Dennis family.”

Dennis was described as being approximately 5-foot-3 weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900.

