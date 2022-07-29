Alert Issued For Missing Area Woman

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a month.

In Orange County, the Port Jervis City Police Department is attempting to locate Brittany Hendershot, age 21, who was reported as a missing person by her mother on Tuesday, July 5.

Hendershot was last seen by her mother on or around Thursday, June 23, and spoke with her over the telephone on Friday, June 24, police said.

She was last known to be frequenting the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall, police said.

Hendershot is described as being 5-foot-4, 125 pounds.

If you have seen Hendershot or have any information that can assist in locating her, please contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101.

