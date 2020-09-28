Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Area Woman

Joe Lombardi
Lisa Lachover-Merksamer
Lisa Lachover-Merksamer Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 57-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Orange County resident Lisa Lachover-Merksamer, of Warwick, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26, state police said.

When she left her residence, she left a note stating that she was going to Kohl’s in Central Valley and would return home at 7 p.m., police said.

She was reported missing that evening at 11 p.m. 

She may be operating a green 2007 Ford Five Hundred with the registration of NY JFT-8376,  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Monroe at 845-782-8311.

