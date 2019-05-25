Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Area Woman

A 50-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in finding her.

The New Canaan Police Department in Fairfield County received the report of a missing person on Friday, May 24 at approximately 7:30 p.m. A Silver Alert was then issued for the missing person, Jennifer Dulos.

New Canaan Police with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police initiated a search and an investigation both of which are ongoing.

Anyone with information related to Mrs. Dulos’ whereabouts should contact Sgt. Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332.

