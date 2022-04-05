Alert Issued For Missing 3-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl, Mother

A 3-year-old girl and her mother from Northern Westchester County have gone missing and authorities in New York are asking the public's help in locating them.

Sabrina Cabrera was last seen with her mother Jennifer Cabrera and they are believed to be endangered, according to a NY State Missing Child Alert.

Sabrina was last seen in the village of Ossining on Madison Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to authorities.

She's described as being 3-feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jennifer Cabrera is described as being 5-feet tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The two have autism and may be with a male companion who was operating a 2007 red Honda Civic with New York registration KMG-1504, said authorities. (See the images above.)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Ossining Village Police Department at 914-941-4099 or 911.

