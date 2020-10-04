Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old New Windsor Girl

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Orange County resident Karisma Vergara, of New Windsor, was last seen just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said.

She may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a tan Price Chopper shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers and may have her hair in ponytails, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

