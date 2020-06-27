Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Rockland Girl

Daily Voice
Dayli Garrido Ramirez
Dayli Garrido Ramirez Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Dayli Garrido Ramirez was last seen in Rockland County wearing a black hooded sweater and a black facemask, Spring Valley Police Department said. 

She is believed to be in Rockland or Orange County, potentially with a male companion, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Spring Valley Police Dept. Detective Suarez at 845-356-7400.

