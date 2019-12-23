Contact Us
News

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Area Girl

Daily Voice
Bethany Mitchell
Bethany Mitchell Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Bethany Mitchell was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to state police from the Wappinger barracks, who have identified her as a runaway.

She is believed to be in the Bronx, police sai.

If you think you can help locate her, please call state police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number 9336891.

