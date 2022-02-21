Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Area Boy

Daily Voice
Justin Guerrero
Justin Guerrero Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 14-year-old Hudson Valley boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Orange County resident Justin Guerrero is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and may be in need of medical attention, authorities say.

He was last seen in the city of Newburgh, on Mill Street, at 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 and was last seen wearing yellow and green pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue backpack. He may be riding a skateboard.

