Alert Issued For Area Man Who's Among NY's Most Wanted

Nicole Valinote
Dominic King
Dominic King Photo Credit: NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Police have issued an alert for a man who is among New York's Most Wanted fugitives and is a suspect in a Hudson Valley homicide.

Dominic King, age 31, was convicted of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in Kingston, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds. 

King also reportedly has several tattoos including three on his right arm that say “Bubbles," “Carmela” inside of a heart, and “Dominic." Authorities said he also has a tattoo on his chest that says "Loyalty Ova Money."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Harold Folmsbee at 646-523-9101 or Sr. Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

