Alert Issued For Alleged Rapist Wanted In Hudson Valley

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police in Westchester attempting to track down a man wanted for rape.

Jeovanni Arellano, 28, has an active arrest warrant out for his arrest in Mount Vernon after failing to make court appearances following his arrest.

the Mount Vernon Police describe Arellano (pictured above) as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 160 pounds. His last known address was on 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, and he is also known to frequent Yonkers.

Anyone with information regarding Arellano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

