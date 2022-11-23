Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Area

A 17-year-old has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and authorities are asking for the public's help locating him.

Jose Molina-Guevara left his Orange County residence in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester on foot between midnight and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

He is around 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black/brown hair, the Village Of Chester Police Department said.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a light blue hoodie with a picture of money and red lettering on it, and may also be wearing a black, thigh-length, puffy jacket, according to police.

He has tattoos of the words, "Flor", "Chino," and "Love" on his hands and fingers.

He also may go by the nickname, "Chino."

He has ties to the City of Newburgh and may frequent West Parmenter St, William St, or Benkard Avenue in that jurisdiction, said police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Village Of Chester Police Department at 845-469-4681 or 845-469-4111.

