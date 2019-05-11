Alec Baldwin Sues Rockland Man Who Said Actor Beat Him Up Over Parking Spot

Alec Baldwin is fighting back against a Hudson Valley business owner who was involved with an altercation with the actor over a parking spot in New York City last year.

Earlier this year, Baldwin pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment after being involved with Wojciech Cieszkowski, a 49-year-old construction business owner from Pearl River who got involved in an altercation in Greenwich Village.

In a new lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Baldwin is alleging that Cieszkowski lied about what took place during the incident.

“When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives,” according to the lawsuit. “But that is not what happened here. Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortion demands.”

According to reports, Baldwin alleges that he “lightly pushed” Cieszkowski during the incident, and is claiming that Cieszkowski stated he was badly assaulted. Court records reportedly state that video surveillance footage will prove that Cieszkowski’s claim is a lie.

Baldwin's complaint adds Cieszkowski's alleged lies resulted in the actor being "falsely imprisoned, held against his will, and charged with a crime he did not commit."

The lawsuit alleges that the incident happened when Cieszkowski pulled his vehicle into a spot Baldwin was waiting for, prompting an altercation. Baldwin has stated that he was only upset at the time because he was concerned Cieszkowski came close to his wife and child, who were nearby on a curb.

Cieszkowski’s attorney released a statement comparing Baldwin to President Donald Trump, who he plays as a character on “Saturday Night Live.”

"Like the man he plays on television, Alec Baldwin is an entitled celebrity with a long history of verbally and physically mistreating others he sees as beneath him. I think we really view this as a desperate and somewhat curious bullying tactic by Mr. Baldwin," attorney Doug Lieb said.

“According to him, there is a video that depicts the physical contact that he made with Mr. Cieszkowski. Alec Baldwin has that video and Mr. Cieszkowski doesn’t. The fact that the public hasn’t seen it yet really tells us all we need to know about who is telling the truth. If Alec Baldwin wanted this video to be seen, we would have seen it — by which I mean we the television-viewing world. (The lawsuit is) really frivolous, and we look forward to a trial before a jury of Mr. Cieszkowski’s peers.”

