Alec Baldwin Says He Was Scammed By Fake Statue Of Liberty Tour Operator

Even Long Island native Alec Baldwin, who is known for playing famous New Yorkers such as Donald Trump and 30 Rock’s Jack Donaghy, isn’t immune to crafty New York City scammers.

Baldwin, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, took to Instagram this week to let people know that he had been had after purchasing $40 tickets for a “boat tour” to Staten Island for a view of the Statue of Liberty.

Instead, Baldwin and his family was escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.

“We buy the tickets for the “boat tour” of the Statue of Liberty. We are escorted to a shuttle bus. To New Jersey! I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!! This is a scam," Baldwin wrote.

According to the Daily News, scalpers for “Tours R Us” claim to be offering a one-hour tour for a vessel named the “Queen of Hearts,” but it’s actually a trip to the Garden State through the Holland Tunnel that never goes to the actual Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

The actor went on to advise his 1.2 million followers on Instagram to take the Staten Island ferry, calling it “the best ride in NY.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.